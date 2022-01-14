Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Tinsel

Tinsel is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

We’ve all heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover”. Well for Tinsel, it’s true. Just look at the picture above, she definitely doesn’t enjoy the camera, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a beauty on the inside! While she’s not into the spotlight or even a quick photo with your IPhone, she’s a sophisticated lady that quite frankly doesn’t have time for picture nonsense. Her days are usually jam packed! It takes a lot of time chasing the sunlight in her room, window gazing and taking really long naps throughout the day. So when would she find time for a photoshoot? Plus, she’s busy waiting for that special person to see the beauty in her and bring her home.

Although Tinsel can be a little shy when first meeting others, once she warms up and you hear that engine purring, she will request love and cuddles all day long! She enjoys having her long luxurious hair brushed and lots of pets and scratches. Tinsel is 10 years old and is looking for a home to spend her years lounging in a nice little nook where she can bask in the warm sunlight. She doesn’t even mind sharing her new home with other friendly, easy-going cats!

If you are looking for a docile and quiet companion, who enjoys curling up for some lap time, then Tinsel is the purrrfect fit! She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Tinsel or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .