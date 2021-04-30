Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Toby

Toby is this week’s featured pet who is available for adoption. Provided



Meet Toby, a handsome five-year-old, 78-pound goofball pup that loves being invited up to lounge on the couch. He is also OK with lounging on a comfy dog bed or in front of a nice warm fire.

In addition, Toby loves cuddling, treats and going on long walks. Toby was originally found as a stray at another shelter before being transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, nonetheless, HSTT has learned quite a bit about him in the time he has spent with staff and his foster family.

He bonds quickly and loves his human with his whole heart and his favorite pastime is to sit on the deck and sunbath and watch the birds. He walks nicely on leash and waits patiently while you get him dressed (put his harness and leash on). He sits and waits to be released to eat his dinner. Toby is completely house trained and crate trained and will wait by the door to go out.

Although Toby likes kids, sometimes the movements and noises of young children can make him a little anxious. Toby would do best in a home with no young children, although he would be fine living with teens 14 years of age or older.

Toby has had some not-so-great interactions with other dogs in his life which have caused him to become very reactive around them. In his current HSTT foster home, Toby has been working on seeing dogs at a distance and not reacting and he has been doing a great job. Since he is still working on his interactions with other dogs, it would be best for Toby to be an only pet and live in a space that has a fenced backyard so that he can exercise freely without running the risk of encountering other pets.

Toby really is just a big cuddly boy who just wants to give all his love, and in return, have a forever home to call his own. If you are interested in meeting Toby or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s adoption specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org .

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .