Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Usher
Usher is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves adventure and everyone he meets. His hobbies include; everything and anything that has to do with the great outdoors, days at the lake or river playing in the water, long walks or runs, playing fetch, and good old fashion puppy snuggle sessions with lots of belly rubs.
Usher is still a young pup with lots of character and charm. At one year of age and just over 70 pounds, he is the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking, walking, or running partner. Since he’s still a young pup, he is still learning some manners but is very eager to please.
Usher does really well with other dogs and loves having puppy playgroups at the shelter. Usher would do best in a home with older kids (since he is still learning some basic manners) and could live with or without other dogs.
If you are looking for an active companion with unlimited love to give, who also loves hiking and exploring, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Usher or learning more about him, please call HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or email adoptions@hstt.org. To view more pets, visit, hstt.org.
