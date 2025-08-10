Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Vap

Looking for sweet, mellow, and quiet roomy!? This week’s featured pet is Vap, a young and mellow feline with a heart as soft as his fur. Vap is currently spending his days at the shelter, quietly waiting for someone special to come along and offer him the peaceful home he deserves.

Though a bit shy at first, Vap’s gentle nature quickly shines through to those who take the time to get to know him. He’s the kind of cat who finds joy in quiet companionship. Whether it’s curling up beside you during a calm afternoon or simply being near as you go about your day.

Vap is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Vap would thrive in a serene environment where he can feel safe and loved. His tender personality makes him the ideal match for someone seeking a calm, loving companion to share life’s quiet moments.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a sweet soul, consider giving Vap the second chance he’s been waiting for. Vap is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit the shelter to meet Vap and see if this mellow boy might just be your perfect match. To find out more information about Vap or another HSTT pet, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org , or visit http://www.hstt.org .