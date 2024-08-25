Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Whisper

On your mark, get set, go! If Whisper was a human, we think this would be a phrase she would live by. She’s an active girl always ready to take on any adventure! She doesn’t want to just sit around, she wants to have fun and explore. If you’re an active person and have a huge love of the outdoors, Whisper would love to accompany you.

At only a year old, Whisper is ready to take on the world. Whisper loves working for treats. She already knows all her basic commands and would love to learn more advanced tricks. Whisper is very smart, loves being with people, and gets along great with other dogs.

Her affectionate and heartwarming personality is sure to win over anyone who meets her! It goes without saying, but Whisper loves to go on walks, jog, play outside, and hang out with her human or canine friends. She would make an amazing hiking or running buddy with her athletic build and love of the outdoors. Whisper’s ideal home would have a steady routine of exercise, snuggle time, lots of treats, and patience as she settles in.

Whisper is an adorable and playful young pup who is ready to find her forever adventure buddy! If you are looking for an active companion who is not afraid of adventure and fun with unlimited love to give, Whisper is your girl! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Whisper or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more incredibly sweet, adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .