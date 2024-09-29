Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Winston

Looking for a new best friend? We have the perfect fit for just about anyone looking for a new best buddy to spend time with! Meet Winston, your soon-to-be best dog ever! What does a day with Winston look like? A wagging tail at the door welcoming you home, a paw on your knee, reminding you to go outside and play, and a soft nuzzle on your cheek after a long day. Told you he’s a perfect fit!

As if that’s not enough, this adorable pup strikes the perfect balance between playfulness and affection. He greets everyone with his paws tapping on the floor and leans in for some snuggles. He has a friendly and sweet demeanor that makes it difficult not to fall in love with him. He is also quite handsome, and he knows it. This handsome gentleman would make a fantastic companion for families, adventurous individuals, or anyone seeking a devoted and loving furry friend.

Winston is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

He is a certified good boy who would love to continue to learn more skills in his new home. He gets along great with people of all ages, loves other dogs, and his most favorite thing to do is cuddle! Winston might weigh in at around 90 pounds, but he truly is such a well-behaved good boy.

If you are prepared for endless fun, cuddles, and love, Winston is the guy for you. Stop by to meet Winston and discover if he is the ideal pup for you (more than likely, he is)! Winston is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting him or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .