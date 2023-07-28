Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Zee

Zee is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

He’s big, he’s fluffy, he’s super silly, but the word that very best describes this handsome fella is, wonderful! Meet Zee, a three-year-old, 50-pound fluff ball. He loves to be with people, whether it’s just one person or a whole room full, he wants to be in the mix and part of the fun. He has also been a part of HSTT Edventure Summer Camp, going out on daily walks with HSTT’s 7-8yr old campers. Zee loves the great outdoors and is a big-time explorer.

If you’re looking for an affectionate and playful friend to join your family, look no further! Zee is all of those things and more! He is intelligent, laid back, and loves being around his people (including kids!). He is a little shy at first when meeting new people, but once he warms up to you and his signature smile comes out, you know you’ve got yourself a new buddy! Zee likes to play with toys, go for adventures, and learn new skills. He gets along with other dogs and could benefit from an environment where he can continue developing new social skills. Watching him bounce and play bow with fellow shelter pups is pretty darn cute. He also knows basic commands like sit and stay and would love a home where he can continue to work on his training.

If you live a social life and love hiking and exploring, Zee might be the perfect companion! He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .