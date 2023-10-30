Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Ziggy

He’s handsome, has a killer smile, and a heart made out of pure gold! Meet Ziggy; part-time model, full-time goofball. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner who can keep up, Ziggy might just be your guy. He’s affectionate, energetic, playful, and very good-natured. With his get-up-and-go attitude, he’s ready for any adventure life throws his way.

Ziggy’s the kind of dog who is always up for a good time and will never say no to playing with dog toys (it’s probably one of his favorite things in life). He’s a bit of a self-entertainer when it comes to his toys, however, he will never turn down a good game of fetch!

Ziggy is a quick learner and has nailed most of his basic commands. With his people-pleasing attitude, he will thrive with continued training on his doggy manners. Ziggy is a one-year-old big teddy bear and loves to receive affection! He is still trying to understand that he isn’t a small dog because he is 80lbs, and that it is ok to be a big baby. Ziggy would benefit from a home where he can have a nice balance of playtime, exercise, snuggles, and tasty treats.

Ziggy gets along with other dogs. The higher the energy level his doggie friends have the better! He loves people of all ages, but sometimes forgets how big he is around little kids. Ziggy really does have a lot of love to give if you give him the time he needs to get comfy and adjust to his new, loving home.

You can’t go wrong with a pup that’s full of daily smiles, playtime, and a whole lot of tail-wagging fun. Give this delightful giant tail-wager a chance and come meet him today! If you are interested in meeting Ziggy or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .