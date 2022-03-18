Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week – Ziggy

Ziggy is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Meet Ziggy, playgroup extraordinaire! He absolutely loves playing in the yards at the shelter with other dogs. So far, Ziggy hasn’t met a dog or person he doesn’t like. In true Tahoe spirit, he is also an adventure seeker. So if you’re looking for a jogging companion or someone to take long walks or hikes with, then Ziggy’s your man.

Ziggy has a deep love of the outdoors and a nice thick fluffy coat, perfect for the cold winters here in the Tahoe region. He’s into back scratches, cuddles and treats. But there’s one thing that really puts a huge smile on this face, and that’s playtime with other dogs!

Ziggy is a stunning one-year old male who weighs in at just over 50lbs. Whether it’s a big backyard or running alongside you, Ziggy loves to get in his daily steps. Plus, he’s quite the looker…I mean, just look at that handsome face!

If you love hiking and exploring, and a dog with lots of character and charm, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you! Ziggy is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Ziggy or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .