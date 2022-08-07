Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Zuzu

This week's featured pet from the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is Zuzu.

Provided

Meet Zuzu, playgroup extraordinaire. She absolutely loves playing in the yards at the shelter with other dogs. So far, Zuzu hasn’t met a dog she doesn’t like. In true Tahoe spirit, she is also an adventure seeker. So if you’re looking for a running companion or someone to take long walks or hikes with, then Zuzu might just be the perfect fit, plus you know she’s going to love every dog she meets along the way.

Zuzu has a deep love of the outdoors and a nice thick fluffy coat, perfect for the cold winters here in the Tahoe region. She’s into the outdoors (but who isn’t in Tahoe?), long walks, and scratches. But there’s one thing that really puts a huge smile on this face, and that’s playdates with other dogs. She would also do great in a home with a dog friend.

Zuzu is a seriously gorgeous one-and-a-half-year-old female who weighs in at only 50 pounds. Whether it’s a big backyard or running alongside you, Zuzu loves to get in her daily steps. She’s smart, athletic, and very playful.

If you love hiking and exploring, and a dog with lots of character and charm, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you.

Zuzu is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Zuzu or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more incredible pets up for adoption or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .