Truckee-Tahoe – Pets of the Week: Mandy, Karma

Want a double dose of love and affection? The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has the perfect solution to the need for extra loving. Their names are Mandy and Karma. Bonded pairs like adoptable cats, Mandy and Karma, are happier, healthier, and easier to care for when adopted together, plus you get double the love.

Karma and Mandy have spent their whole lives together in a happy home. Sadly, their owner passed away, and none of the owner’s family or friends could take them in. Karma is a petite, blue-eyed beauty, while her sister, Mandy, is a larger black cat with adorable white toes. The two are a bit shy, but with some time and patience, they’ll blossom into the sweet companions they’ve always been. Unfortunately, they’ve just been through many changes and need some time.

Karma and Mandy are 10 and 11 years old, had complete medical examinations before coming to the shelter, which they passed with flying colors, and use their litter box without fail. They are spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccines, and their adoption fee is waived.

These sweet girls have suffered a loss and need an understanding and loving home to help them. A quiet and patient home for them to comfortably live out their golden years would be a dream come true. If you are interested in meeting Mandy and Karma or learning more about them, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .