Truckee-Tahoe Pets of the Week: Orange and Rust
Kitten season is here! Meet Orange and Rust, two adorable orange and white tabby kittens available for adoption through the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. These two siblings are quite the dynamic duo. They both love to play, cuddle on a warm lap and people watch from the window. Orange enjoys playing chase with his ping-pong balls and Rust loves to do kitty zoomies in his room. If you’re looking to add a little fun to your house, consider adopting one of these sweet little boys.
Personality wise, these two little guys are larger-than-life, even though they are only three months old. Both kittens get along great with other cats and would make a great fit in any new family.
HSTT has lots and lots of kittens, all shapes, colors and sizes, coming into the shelter over the next several weeks and will all be available for adoption.
All kittens that are adopted through HSTT are spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Orange and Rust do not need to be adopted out together. If you are interested in finding out more about either Orange or Rust, please reach out HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
