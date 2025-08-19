Trucks restricted on State Route 431 as Incline Village truck ramp closed for software updates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Trucks will be prohibited from traveling westbound over State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) as the truck escape ramp in Incline Village is temporarily closed for routine software updates Aug. 20.

The truck escape ramp on westbound SR 431 near Second Creek Drive in Incline Village will be closed Aug. 20 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Commercial trucks with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway further than the Mt. Rose ski area. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues while the ramp is closed for maintenance. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno.

Closure hours are subject to change.

The truck escape ramp is one of multiple escape ramps across Nevada. The ramps are located adjacent to steep downgrades for out-of-control vehicles to slow and stop away from other vehicles more safely. Any vehicle experiencing braking problems can use a truck ramp.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on X for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on X , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.