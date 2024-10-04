Trustee candidate Michelle Jezycki aims to bring HR experience to IVGID

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Michelle Jezycki is running for the Incline Village General Improvement District board to contribute her 30+ years of experience in human resources management and leadership to the community.

“I am a locally grown candidate who returned with the necessary knowledge, education, and experience to contribute and give back to the community I am knowledgeable and passionate about,” Jezycki said.

After graduating from Incline High School, Jezycki played volleyball with the Wolf Pack and earned a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in secondary education and political science. Jezycki also earned a Master’s degree in Organizational Management/Human Resources.

After leading a program for at-risk youth in the Washoe County School District, Jezycki accepted a job with the Justice Department to replicate the program for exploited children nationwide. Jezycki then moved to the U.S. Senate, serving as Senior Education and Training Administrator and Director of Human Resources for 10 years. Jezycki left the Senate to start a business before returning to Incline. In addition to running a management consulting business, Jezycki is a Realtor with eXp Realty in Incline.

“There is a need for greater care and leadership of our human, financial, and physical capital,” Jezycki said. “We must rebuild the IVGID staff and morale … We must ensure our services meet the needs of our very multi-generational community.”

Further, Jezycki said there is a need to return to civility and decorum in Incline Village.

“I’m looking to rebuild the IVGID team from staff up to management with an eye on increasing morale,” said Jezycki. “We need to be able to attract, retain, train, motivate, and celebrate our staff while still incorporating the necessary accountability expected of each team member.”

Jezycki said hiring the right people in the right positions and allowing them to do their jobs without unnecessary micromanagement is essential.

“Revisiting some of the issues that have taken place over the last 2 years could be a good step in finding out what the pain points and needs are of the staff so we don’t continue to make these mistakes,” said Jezycki.

“It’s a top priority for me to get our IVGID team high functioning and have increased morale,” Jezycki said.

Some things taken away from staff should be revisited, including the beach and the gold/silver recognition program.

“This is my hope to get people to speak their minds still but with a neighborly demeanor,” Jezycki said. “And currently people are calling each other out and making accusations. It’s just out of control.”

Jezycki would like to help unify the community.

“We all can take a step back and get refocused and set a different tone for our community,” Jezycki said.

Jezycki’s priorities are:

Having transparency in responsible leadership

Rebuilding IVGID staff and morale

Being proactive and responsible in managing assets, including recreational amenities and facilities

Returning civility and decorum in the community

Planning with an eye to multi-generational services and needs of our town

Caring for Incline’s physical and financial assets

“I want people to be proud to work for IVGID not scared,” Jezycki said. “And we can do that while still having high expectations for each position and setting objectives IVGID-wide for everyone to strive for.”

Jezycki loves and understands the uniqueness of Incline Village. She is one of the lucky ones who started attending Incline schools in middle school.

“Her roots in this area have not only fostered a profound love for our Village but also ignited a passionate commitment to its prosperity and well-being,” according to her campaign website Jezycki4IVGID.com.

In addition to loving Incline, Jezycki is running to contribute her 30+ years of experience in Human Resources Management and leadership.

“I’m just really passionate about our village and feel obligated to contribute to our community,” Jezycki said.

Jezycki is an Incline Rotary Club member, Humankind. Be Both. founder, former Mountain Shadows Home Owners Association president, former Niner’s Golf Club president, Teesters Golf Club member, member tournament co-chair, licensed maritime captain, and 5-time Ironman finisher.

Jezycki said she is happily married to Marian Huish, her partner of 24 years.

“We live by the motto ‘work hard, play harder,’ which is simplified given the many outdoor activities we have available to us here,” according to her website. “From golfing, boating, skiing, hiking, biking, and more, we thoroughly enjoy each of the wonders and amenities our community has to offer.”