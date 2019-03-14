Try South Lake Tahoe brews with new Tahoe South Spring Loaded Brew Bus Tour

Wednesday is the first official day of spring, and thanks to Tahoe South you can start the new season off right.

They're partnering with Tahoe Brew Tours and the Shops at Heavenly Village to launch the first Spring Loaded Brew Bus Tour. On Wednesday and Thursday the tour will stop at a total of six — three each day — South Shore-based breweries and taprooms.

How does it work?

Basically a bus picks you up right outside Heavenly Cinemas at noon on the day you purchased a ticket for. (Paid parking is available in the garage at Heavenly Village.)

From there you hit three locations, with the bus returning to Heavenly Village around 3 p.m.

Although the list is subject to change, the most up-to-date roster for stops is: Lake Tahoe AleWorX, The Hangar – Taproom and Bottle Shop, and South Lake Brewing Company on Wednesday; and Cold Water Brewery & Grill, Sidellis Brewery, and South of North Brewing Co on Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

Cost is $30 per person per day. Tickets include guided transportation, as well as beer tastings and small bites to eat at each stop.

Only 30 spots are available each day, so get your tickets now. They are available online at http://www.activitytickets.com/activity/470. You must be 21 years of age or older to go on the tour.

Gratuity is not included in the cost.

For maps and information, visit http://www.tahoesouth.com/springloaded or contact Valerie Lomeli at 775-588-5900 ext. 308.