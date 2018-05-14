TRYP debate to feature supervisor candidates

El Dorado County voters at Lake Tahoe will have another opportunity to hear from the four candidates running for El Dorado County supervisor in District 5.

The Tahoe Regional Young Professionals are hosting a town hall featuring the candidates on Wednesday, May 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. inside the Hotel Azure Tahoe, 3300 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature a moderated debate and audience Q&A directed at the four candidates running for the District 5 supervisor position. The four candidates include Kenny Curtzwiler, Sue Novasel (incumbent), Norma Santiago and Jeffrey Spencer.

Submit questions beforehand via email to tahoetryp@gmail.com or by using #TahoeTownHall on Facebook or Twitter.

The election will conclude on June 5. Mail ballots started going out May 7 to those registered voters who requested to vote by mail. The last day to register to vote for the June 5 election is May 21.