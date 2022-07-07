T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline closed due to hood fire

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection district resounded to a fire at T's on June 26.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village will be closed for at least a month, if not longer, after the restaurant experienced a hood fire on Sunday, June 26, and was forced to close for renovations.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the fire after receiving a 911 call from a neighboring business, and was able to knock out the fire quickly with the damage contained to the area of origin.

According to the NLTFPD, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was able to safely evacuate all occupants in the building.

Following the fire, staff at T’s restaurant distributed the remainder of their food, which included cold cooked meats, salsas, side dishes, and other ingredients that would not be used during the renovations.

The timing of the fire comes at an unfortunate time for the business, which saw their summer hours change to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The loss of T’s has also left a hole in the community, with the eatery a popular spot.

For updates on when T’s restaurant may reopen, visit facebook.com/tsrotisserie .