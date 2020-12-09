TTD cancels last minute Incline Village town hall after residents speak out

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Concerns over the proposed mobility hub by Incline Village residents was amplified yesterday when Tahoe Transportation District announced a last minute town hall on the project.

The town hall, which was announced a day and a half before it was scheduled to start, was meant to get feedback from residents and stakeholders about possible additional uses for the property.

During a TTD board meeting in November, board members pushed back on the project until they could get more feedback from the community.

TTD’s media spokesperson Brooke Brumfield said this time was the best time before the end of year for all of the partners, TTD, TRPA, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Incline Village Justice Court but ensured there would be more town halls in the future.

Not only was the meeting announced last minute but it was also scheduled for the same as the regularly scheduled December Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees meeting. Many of the residents who are active at the IVGID meetings are also concerned about the mobility hub, so they would’ve had to choose between the two meetings.

Community leader and founder of Incline Village Crystal Bay Community 1st Sara Schmitz sent out an email to the residents shortly after the meeting was announced, giving people a heads up about the conflict.

A few hours after Schmitz sent out her email, the town hall was canceled.

“They heard you loud and clear. One day notice and a meeting in conflict with an IVGID Board of Trustees meeting wasn’t in the best interest of our community,” said Schmitz in an email. “YOUR VOICES HAVE BEEN HEARD the MEETING has been CANCELED and is expected to be rescheduled!”

“We appreciate the unprecedented interest and feedback from the community and would like to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard,” Brumfield said in an email.

She went on to say that this meeting will be the first of many, the presentation will be available online for those who can’t make it and “the opportunity for feedback will be ample.”

The new meeting date has not been scheduled.

The project ran into another snag yesterday after an agenda item for the Washoe County Commission meeting was removed. The item was asking for approval to reappropriate $285,000 from park use to TTD for the purchase, planning and design of the mobility hub.

Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler, who is in her last month of representing Incline and Crystal Bay, has been outspoken against the project from the beginning.