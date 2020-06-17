TTD expects reductions in frequency for fixed route services

A Tahoe Transportation District bus makes its rounds in South Lake Tahoe.

STATELINE, Nev. — In a continued effort to maintain essential transit services and prioritize the safety of transit operators and passengers, the Tahoe Transportation District would like to notify the public that it anticipates periodic frequency reductions for fixed-route services due to COVID-19 staffing challenges.

TTD will also limit the number of passengers on paratransit buses to comply with social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

TTD is not canceling any routes or services at this time; however, passengers may experience slightly longer wait times on Route 50.

TTD is working to deliver service as consistently as possible and ensure that any service delays are temporary. TTD is also asking passengers able to use the fixed route transit system to do so, in an effort to create much-needed capacity to maintain social distancing on paratransit buses.

In addition to requiring face coverings for all passengers, TTD must limit the number of passengers on paratransit buses to comply with the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and help ensure the community’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. TTD operates paratransit service for individuals of any age with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from using the fixed route bus service.

“TTD has maintained regular routes and schedules during the pandemic to ensure mobility for essential workers, as well as paratransit services for vulnerable individuals in our community, but COVID-19 presents extraordinary challenges,” said Carl Hasty, district manager of the TTD. “We no longer have the requisite operators to deliver 100% of scheduled service, and the public may experience longer wait times as we shuffle assets to keep everyone moving.”

TTD continually reviews services to provide as much advance notice as possible regarding potential changes. TTD understands that public transportation is part of the community’s critical infrastructure and actively works to fill operator positions and ensure that transit remains safe and reliable.

TTD monitors the latest COVID-19 guidance from local, state, and federal health officials and has implemented a number of policies to minimize risks, including: required face coverings on transit buses and in transit facilities; fare-free service to eliminate fare exchanges between transit operators and passengers; enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices; and a buffer zone of empty seats around transit operators.

TTD’s Board of Directors also adopted an updated eligibility policy to strengthen its paratransit service requirements to better align with the Federal Transit Administration’s paratransit definition and COVID-19 recommendations. In the past, passengers aged 65 and over and veterans with a service-connected disability were automatically eligible for paratransit service. TTD will now require all paratransit passengers to be qualified based on a disability or medical condition that prevents them from using fixed route services.

The CDC has published amended transportation guidelines, including general principles for any type of transportation and the following recommendations for public transit.

CDC recommendations:

Stay up-to-date — Check with local transit authorities for the latest information on changes to services and procedures, especially if you might need additional assistance.

Avoid touching surfaces — Limit touching frequently touched surfaces. If you must touch these surfaces, as soon as you can, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or rub your hands with sanitizer containing 60 percent alcohol.

Use touchless payment and no-touch trash cans and doors when available. Exchange cash or credit cards by placing them in a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand.

Practice social distancing — Consider traveling during non-peak hours when there are likely to be fewer people.

Follow social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet from people who are not from your household.

Practice hand hygiene — After leaving the transit station or stop, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Upon arrival at your destination, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For more information on TTD’s transit services and route map, visit here or email TTD at planning@tahoetransportation.org to provide feedback on transit services and routes.