TTD schedules mobility hub town halls In Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District next week will host the first of several public workshops regarding a potential mobility hub in Incline Village.

The concept of a mobility hub in Incline is in its infancy. So, these town halls are providing the public the opportunity to voice their desires from the very beginning, including what they’d like to see in a mobility hub and where they’d like it to be placed.

What the mobility hub has to offer will really be determined by the location. It could be used as an overflow parking, electric bus charging station or just a normal bus station.

TTD has been looking at the old elementary school site as a potential hub location. According to TTD District Manager Carl Hasty, one of the reasons that site has been seriously considered is because of its size. It’s big enough to accommodate the mobility hub and other mixed-uses. The public has the opportunity to say what they’d like those mixed-uses to be.

The TTD board moved forward with purchasing the site from Washoe County School District however they have not definitively set that as the hub’s location.

Hasty said the reason for the purchase was because the site might not be on the market much longer, the Federal Transportation Commission is allowing them to purchase the site before studies and site analysis have been done.

However, if the site studies show it isn’t the right location, TTD can resell the property.

The first town halls are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, and at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb 12. Both meetings will provide the same information, TTD just wants to make sure everyone who wants to attend can, depending on their schedules.

A Spanish language version will be recorded and made available at the end of the month.

To attend, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/6601519902851723532.