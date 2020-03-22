TTD seeks input for possible route, runs adjustment

A TTD bus passes by Heavenly Village on Highway 50.

Tribune file

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District wants to know which routes and runs are most important for its customers.

The district, in an effort to best accommodate and keep safe as many transit riders as possible during the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, said in a press release Saturday that it wants bus riders to contact them to help note which routes are most important.

In addition, TTD said it has implemented safety measures for riders and employees to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s very likely that TTD will need to adjust transit service due to staff shortages and very low ridership related to the spread of COVID-19, and both Nevada and California’s ‘shelter in place’ requirements ordered by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov.

Steve Sisolak,” said Carl Hasty, TTD district manager. “We’ll be using rider input to adjust our services, so please email or call us. In addition, enhanced safety procedures have been put in place.”

TTD is cleaning and sanitizing buses each evening and operators are frequently wiping touched surfaces during the service day.

Additionally, posters are onboard and in transit centers reminding riders to follow the Center for Disease Control preventative measures.

“Together, we can best aid in preventing the spread of the illness by following recommendations from health organizations and officials,” the release states.

According to both Gov. Newsom and Governor Sisolak, public transit is classified as an essential community service, and it can be used during a shelter in place regulation. In addition, under federal regulations, public transit is part of the emergency response system.

TTD’s transit services will adhere to COVID-19 advisory precautions and health and safety regulations issued from the CDC along with federal, state, county, and local health departments and leaders. The CDC recommends the following to protect yourself and others:

Wash hands regularly with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds. Please follow this procedure prior to riding public transit. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not into your hands.

Keep at least six feet away from other people, even when waiting for the bus.

Do not take public transportation if you are sick or not feeling well. Stay home. Call your healthcare provider for guidance.

“The TTD board and staff want to thank the public for their understanding, cooperation, and input, as we work together to serve and protect our community,” Hasty said. “We will continue to monitor and adjust service, but we would like to hear from our riders which routes and runs are most important for their needs. Please contact TTD with your information and most important rides and route information.”

Note this “Rider Alert”: Routes 19x and 22 Passengers: The Douglas County Community and Senior Resource Center is closed until April 6. The Senior Resource Center for Douglas County “Senior Wheels” program is providing transportation to scheduled medical appointments and to the grocery store. For more information, call 785-727-7876 or visit their website. http://yoursrc.org/covid-19-resources-for-seniors/

Please email your information to planning@tahoetransporation.org or call 775-589-5500, option 2.

For more information about TTD and Transit service updated routes and schedules, please visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org/transit.