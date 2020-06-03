TTD suspends popular East Shore Express service

STATELINE, Nev. — A popular public transportation service on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore will not operate this year to promote health and safety and assist in the prevention of visitation surges during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tahoe Transportation District announced Wednesday that the East Shore Express, its summer seasonal transit service from Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park, will not operate in 2020. TTD plans to resume the East Shore Express in summer 2021.

TTD has operated the East Shore Express service to Sand Harbor every year since 2012. This year, in cooperation with Nevada State Parks, TTD will suspend this service.

“The East Shore Express has been widely popular with day-trippers traveling to Sand Harbor,” said Carl Hasty, district manager of the Tahoe Transportation District, in a press release. “Given the state’s concerns about crowding at public parks and beaches, we felt suspending the transit service for the season was the most responsible way forward.”

To avoid crowding and ensure that social distancing requirements are met, Nevada State Parks has put control measures in place that include reducing the number of vehicles able to access the park and closing access to Sand Harbor from the East Shore Trail. These measures remain in effect until further notice to help prevent visitation surges and protect the health and safety of state park visitors and staff.

For more information, please visit: http://parks.nv.gov/about/public-notices.

The Nevada State Route 28 corridor is home to some of Lake Tahoe’s most-visited recreation areas. With a total ridership of 40,000 last year, its highest ever, the East Shore Express helps address safety and congestion issues in this popular corridor by providing convenient and affordable access from Incline to Sand Harbor.

Newly installed paid parking facilities near Tunnel Creek provide additional options to access the numerous viewpoints, beaches and coves along this National Scenic Byway, including access to the East Shore Trail.

“As we continue to weather this crisis, TTD is asking visitors and residents to consider recreation options closer to home this summer season,” added Hasty. “Remaining vigilant will help us get through this together, as we persist with social distancing and other guidelines to keep our community safe.”

TTD has implemented a number of policies to minimize COVID-19 risks that include: required face coverings on transit buses and in transit facilities; fare-free service to eliminate fare exchanges between transit operators and passengers; enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices; and a buffer zone of empty seats around transit operators.

For more information on TTD’s response to COVID-19 visit: http://tahoetransportation.org/doing-business/covid-19-update.

TTD offers the following reminders to help ensure a positive and safe recreational experience.

Parking is prohibited along portions of SR28 and subject to citation. In late April, Nevada Highway Patrol issued 67 citations in two hours for illegally parked cars.

Parking at Sand Harbor is limited.

Sand Harbor is not accessible from the East Shore Trail.

Follow social distancing guidelines by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others.

Monitor the Nevada State Parks website and Facebook page for the latest updates and conditions.

Consider recreation destinations and options that are closer to home.

Avoid recreating during the peak hours between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.