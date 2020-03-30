TTD to continue services during shelter-in-place order

A bus traverses a road in Stateline, Nev.

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Transportation District will continue to operate regular transit services for essential works and services during the shelter-in-place order.

TTD will not be cancelling any routes or reducing services at this point, although they may have to in the future, states a press release.

“Public transit is essential to the community,” said Carl Hasty, district manager of the Tahoe Transportation District in a press release. “Our priority right now is to ensure that TTD’s transit services remain reliable, while safeguarding the health and welfare of our employees and the community.”

TTD is asking transit users to provide input on which routes and runs are most critical to their needs. Feedback can be given at planning@tahoetransportation.org or call 775-589-5500 and press option 2 to participate in a brief transit questionnaire.

TTD has increased cleaning cycles and enhanced its safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus and they urge users to practice social distancing, follow proper hand-washing guidelines and respect the buffer zone of empty seats around transit operators.

“Transit must continue to operate to support workers who are keeping Lake Tahoe running,” said Hasty. “The remaining riders on the system are workers performing essential functions or people who need access to necessary health and safety-related services, so transit is providing a critical lifeline for the region.”

Both California and Nevada have classified public transit as essential, however, TTD asks people to not ride transit if their travel isn’t essential or if they are not feeling well.

For more information on TTD’s transit services and updated routes and schedules, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org/transit.