TTD to develop basin-wide parking management strategy

There is one parking spot for every 813 cars in the Emerald Bay area.

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District is working to solve the massive parking problems in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

As part of the goals set in the Tahoe Regional Planning Compact, TTD announced that it is spearheading the development of a unified parking management strategy for the Lake Tahoe region.

The transportation system will help to ensure the reasonable availability of parking to help improve quality of use, provide access to residents and visitors and make finding parking safer and easier.

A parking symposium hosted by TTD on Feb. 24 helped bring together private and public partners to discuss a cohesive regional parking management strategy.

“TTD has initiated this effort because we recognize the need for a holistic and fair approach to determining how parking is managed and provisioned across the corridors,” said Carl Hasty, district manager of the Tahoe Transportation District in a press release. “Parking is a central issue that affects us all, and the Parking Symposium was a crucial next step to gain stakeholder input and learn from others in the region facing similar challenges.”

A pilot program will launch as soon as summer 2020 on Nevada State Route 28 that will include signage, wayfinding information, payment and reservation systems and enforcement.

A similar approach is being discussed through the US 50/South Shore Community Revitalization Project to help ease congestion and improve access to South Lake Tahoe’s tourist core area.

“With SacPark, we faced similar challenges and recognized early on that public and private partnerships would be needed to maximize under-utilized parking options,” said Matt Eierman, parking services manager for the City of Sacramento and one of the speakers at the symposium. “Now, we’re providing a better parking experience at lots and garages across the city.

It was great to share our key learnings and best practices to help Lake Tahoe develop a unified parking management strategy.”

Presentations from the Lake Tahoe Regional Parking Symposium are available on TTD’s website at http://TahoeTransportation.org/doing-business/meetings.