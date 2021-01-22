TTD to solicit feedback on Incline mobility hub

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After hearing complaints from community members about the proposed mobility hub, the Tahoe Transportation District Board of Trustees voted on Friday to hold several workshops in February and March.

During a special meeting, the board decided to solicit feedback from the community before finalizing any plans.

The board directed staff to schedule workshops in both the afternoon and the evening so they are easily accessible.

The district has identified several sites in Incline Village, besides the old elementary school, that could be home to the mobility hub. Evaluations of sites still need to be done.

TTD will likely still move forward with the purchase of the old school site. TTD Director Carl Hasty said the district isn’t able to move forward with any in depth analysis until a site is secured. Still, the board reiterated several times that this does not mean a mobility hub on the site is a done deal.

Another thing TTD is considering is possible funding from Washoe County. New commissioner and TTD board member Alexis Hill said the commission is discussing the Tahoe Area Plan during its Jan. 26 meeting and the hub will be a topic she plans to bring up for discussion.

Board member Cody Bass recommended holding off until Washoe County’s role in the project is finalized. He also recommended that to solve a short term problem of overflow parking for Sand Harbor, the board should reach out to Diamond Peak Ski Resort about possibly using their parking lots during the summer.

The first workshops will be held on Feb. 18 and 19.