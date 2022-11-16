TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend.
The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
The cost is $60 for general admission and tube rental for ages 13 and over, $50 for children ages 6-12, $30 for mini tubers ages 3-5 and $15 for snowplay. All prices are for 1 ½ hour sessions.
TubeTahoe is located at 3021 U.S. Highway 50, in Meyers.
For more information, visit tahoetube.com or call 530-600-2304.
