Tuesday is final day to mail or drop off ballots in Nevada

The last day to drop off or mail in ballots for the Douglas County primary election is Tuesday.

“We want to remind voters that Tuesday is the last day to return a ballot, whether in person at the election tent between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., or by dropping it in the mail,” Election Administrator Dena Dawson said. “Ballots post-marked by June 9 will be counted as long as our office receives them by 5 p.m. the seventh day after the election.”

Voters may drop off their ballots in person 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the election tent behind the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. Voters dropping off a ballot for someone else, must sign an affidavit.

As of Thursday night, Republicans have returned 8,563 ballots in the mail-in primary, or around 41%.

That’s nearly 2,000 more ballots than were cast in the 2016 Republican primary, but still 3 percent short of the turnout in that election, which resulted in Nelson and Walsh winning their seats.

Total turnout in the election so far has been 36 percent.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office said Douglas had the fourth highest turnout in the state. Lincoln County posted the top turnout at 40 percent, followed by White Pine and Humboldt.

As the primary battle for control of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners enters its final days, the next skirmish will likely be fought in Douglas County District Court.

Voters have three days to mail or drop off their ballots for them to be counted in the entirely mail-in primary election that wraps up 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Thursday, county commissioners voted 3-1 to uphold the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s rejection of a petition seeking to place a development agreement with Park Cattle Holdings on the November ballot.

Park 2500 petition organizer Jeanne Shizuru anticipated appealing the commissioners’ decision, filing a motion on Monday in lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the petition filed by Park attorney Mark Forsberg back in February. That motion was ruled to be unripe on Wednesday by Senior Judge Steve Kosach, but he invited Shizuru to refile it once commissioners had made their decision.

A June 25 hearing has been set to determine whether the petition is constitutional.

Shizuru’s spouse, Dave Nelson, is seeking re-election to his seat on the Board of Commissioners. He recused himself from Thursday’s discussion. Two of the original petition signatories, Walt Nowosad and Mark Gardner, are also running for county commission.

Nelson is facing a challenge from Gardnerville Ranchos resident Danny Tarkanian for the district 1 seat. Topaz Ranch Estates resident Gardner is challenging Commissioner Larry Walsh in District 3, and Nowosad and Johnson Lane resident Nathan Tolbert are seeking Commission Chairman Barry Penzel’s District 5 seat.

All six men are Republicans, which means the election will essentially be settled in Tuesday’s primary. Ruhenstroth Libertarian Charles Holt will appear on the ballot in November in District 3.

Douglas County residents who want to register to vote or change their registration may still do so by visiting the Clerk-Treasurer’s Election Tent behind the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

Voters can track their mail-in ballots by visiting govotedouglas.com