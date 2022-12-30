Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village offering new seasonal dinner menu

Tunnel Creek Cafe is offering a new dinner menu from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long.

Alex Mager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline VIllage is offering a new dinner menu on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long.

The new seasonal menu features a variety of options including popular items like the quesabirria tacos and pork belly ramen, and owners Evan Roa and Chad Burns couldn’t be more excited to share with the community.

The decision to bring a dinner menu to the restaurant seemed to align perfectly with the duo, who both have experience in elevated dining.

“Our goal was to eventually do dinner and elevate it a little bit,” said Roa. “If dinner works out, we’re hoping to maybe do more events and take advantage of the light during the longer days in the summer, [including] doing more music.”

Their new menu items include a flannery beef flat iron with chimichurri and a melody of seared peppers.

Alex Mager

The menu is perfect for the wintertime, and includes multiple soups like the winter veg salad, the pork belly ramen, and soups that rotate throughout the season. The entrees take Tunnel Creek Cafe to a new level of dining, with options such as the pan seared chicken breast with smashed potatoes and the black cod with eggplant, enoki mushrooms, herbed rice, and green curry broth. Dessert gives diners an options between carrot cake and pumpkin creme brûlée.

“It’s simple, but everything on the plate has really high quality ingredients,” said Burns.

Both Roa and Burns feel the support from the community deserves a huge thank you, as it’s what allows them to continue bringing new and fresh ideas to their restaurant.

“Keep on coming, because stuff’s going to keep on changing, and hopefully it’s going to get better and better and better,” said Roa. “Chad and I are here all the time and constantly trying to do stuff. The dinner prep is done by us, the cooking is done by us, so hopefully that translates into more and we can just crow and continue giving back to the community. It gives back to us.”

The pork belly ramen has been named a favorite by the owners, and is popular among community members.

Alex Mager

Tunnel Creek Cafe’s dinner menu is here for a limited time, so make sure to get in before the winter season comes to end and enjoy an evening by the lake.

Dinner is served from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To learn more, visit http://www.tunnelcreekcafe.com .