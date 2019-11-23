Turkey Trot on Sunday morning to benefit Tahoe Coalition for Homeless

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city in partnership with the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, is bringing back the “Turkey Trot” for 2019.

The 5k and fun run will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

“The city has maintained its commitment to fight homelessness in our area and we are proud to partner with the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless again this year,” said Recreation Services Director Lauren Thomaselli in a press release. “This event is a fun way to get our community involved, get them active, and help everyone give a little back this time of year.”

The Turkey Trot starts with the “Gobble Wobble” at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning at the rec center. The 5k run starts at 10:30 a.m.

The run is free for kids 10 and under, $15 for 11-17-year-olds, and $20 for everyone else.

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item for Christmas cheer will be entered into a raffle for Snowglobe tickets or a Whole Foods gift card.

“Homelessness affects many people in the Tahoe Basin, and the Turkey Trot is a fun way to get involved,” said Marissa Muscat, executive director of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, in the release. “Participation in this event allows us to provide more resources to those without shelter in our community.”

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is a California nonprofit formed by local people working together to end homelessness on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. The Warm Room is the core of their operations.

For information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/1005/2019-Turkey-Trot.