Turn down for what: Lil Jon performing at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa at Lake Tahoe

How many artists can be identified with three words? Not many.

The Crunk King himself, Lil Jon, might be the only one. He’s definitely the only one in our book Friday, which is when the rapper/DJ takes the stage at Opal Ultra Lounge inside MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Lil Jon burst onto the pop culture scene as the frontman of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz in 2002 with the release of “Get Low.” Actually “burst onto the scene” is an understatement — that song was literally played everywhere.

His career started to take shape in the ’90s when he made a couple of tracks that became regionally popular. His online bio credits him with helping create and popularize a word that became as ubiquitous in the early 2000s as “Get Low”: crunk, which his bio describes as a “southern movement and lifestyle.”

“Crunk became so popular that Jon became a fixture on Chappelle’s Show and artists not directly connected to him (such as Mary J. Blige) began using the word Crunk, in their own music,” according to the bio. As an FYI, the “a moment in the life of Lil Jon” skits were easily one of the funniest reoccurring bits on Chappelle’s Show.

As a producer, Lil Jon has worked with a diverse ranges of artists, including Usher, The Ying Yang Twins, E-40, Ice Cube, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Bret Michaels, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly and more, according to his bio.

