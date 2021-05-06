Turn restriction pilot program in effect at South Lake Tahoe

A sign has been installed at N. Upper Truckee Road and U.S. Highway 50 warning motorists of the right hand turn restriction on Sundays and holidays. The pilot program lasts through October. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The turn restriction pilot program designed to provide traffic relief for residential neighborhoods during busy holiday weekends and, eventually, for the winter season has been implemented in South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County officials announced on Thursday.

The pilot program will prohibit right-hand turns from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays and on holidays in two locations — from North Upper Truckee Road to Westbound U.S. Highway 50 and from Sawmill Road to Westbound U.S Highway 50.

The transportation department has installed turn restriction signage in those two locations.

The Tribune previously reported on the full plan that features 21 roads that would have restrictions.

The program will be in place through Oct. 31.

For more information, call the transportation department at 530-642-4909.