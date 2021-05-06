Turn restriction pilot program in effect at South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The turn restriction pilot program designed to provide traffic relief for residential neighborhoods during busy holiday weekends and, eventually, for the winter season has been implemented in South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County officials announced on Thursday.
The pilot program will prohibit right-hand turns from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays and on holidays in two locations — from North Upper Truckee Road to Westbound U.S. Highway 50 and from Sawmill Road to Westbound U.S Highway 50.
The transportation department has installed turn restriction signage in those two locations.
The Tribune previously reported on the full plan that features 21 roads that would have restrictions.
The program will be in place through Oct. 31.
For more information, call the transportation department at 530-642-4909.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Turn restriction pilot program in effect at South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The turn restriction pilot program designed to provide traffic relief for residential neighborhoods during busy holiday weekends and, eventually, for the winter season has been implemented in South Lake Tahoe,…