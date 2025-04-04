Twelve cadets graduate from LTCC’s Fire Academy Class 19
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Surrounded by proud families, instructors, and regional fire leaders, 12 cadets from Class 19 of the Lake Tahoe Community College Fire Academy crossed the stage at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Their graduation marks the culmination of months of rigorous physical training, academic instruction, and hands-on emergency response simulations designed to prepare them for a career in fire service and public safety.
“This program isn’t just about training firefighters—it’s about preparing leaders, teammates, and courageous public servants,” said Patrick Hughes, LTCC Fire Academy Academic Director.
The evening ceremony featured remarks from LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco, Dean of Workforce Development Brad Deeds, and Fire Academy Drill Ground Lead Drew Hughes, along with special recognition of Battalion Commander Russell S. Kaczmar, who led Class 19 throughout the academy.
LTCC Fire Academy Class 19 Graduates:
- Zachary J. Chargin
- Owen B. Chisholm
- Isaiah A. Field
- Carson J. Gyll
- Christopher B. Hill
- Russell S. Kaczmar (Battalion Commander)
- Daniel Kenney
- Kade M. Koeppen
- Jacob R. Loebs
- Keiran S. McStravick
- Shawn M. Stonecipher
- Isabella J. Stowell
Each graduate earned a Firefighter 1 Certificate and completed an Accredited Regional Training Program through the California State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“We’re incredibly proud of these cadets. They’ve demonstrated the grit, heart, and discipline it takes to serve on the front lines of public safety,” said Brad Deeds, Dean of Workforce Development and Instruction.
Regional Collaboration
The LTCC Fire Academy is powered by strong partnerships with regional fire agencies, including:
- Lake Valley Fire Protection District
- South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue
- Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
- North Tahoe Fire Protection District
- Eastern Alpine Fire/Rescue
- CAL FIRE Amador–El Dorado Unit
New Public Safety Training Complex
Beginning with the Class of 2027, LTCC’s fire academy cadets will train in a new, state-of-the- art Public Safety Training Complex on campus. The training complex represents an important investment in the region’s emergency response capabilities and workforce development. The facility will bolster the training of public safety personnel while strengthening the local economy through expanded professional training opportunities in forestry, fire, and emergency medical services.
For more information on the LTCC Fire Academy and how to enroll, please visit http://www.ltcc.edu/fire.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.