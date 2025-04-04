Twelve cadets graduate from LTCC’s Fire Academy Class 19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Surrounded by proud families, instructors, and regional fire leaders, 12 cadets from Class 19 of the Lake Tahoe Community College Fire Academy crossed the stage at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Their graduation marks the culmination of months of rigorous physical training, academic instruction, and hands-on emergency response simulations designed to prepare them for a career in fire service and public safety.

“This program isn’t just about training firefighters—it’s about preparing leaders, teammates, and courageous public servants,” said Patrick Hughes, LTCC Fire Academy Academic Director.

LTCC Fire Academy Class 19 Provided / LTCC

The evening ceremony featured remarks from LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco, Dean of Workforce Development Brad Deeds, and Fire Academy Drill Ground Lead Drew Hughes, along with special recognition of Battalion Commander Russell S. Kaczmar, who led Class 19 throughout the academy.

LTCC Fire Academy Class 19 Graduates:

Zachary J. Chargin

Owen B. Chisholm

Isaiah A. Field

Carson J. Gyll

Christopher B. Hill

Russell S. Kaczmar (Battalion Commander)

Daniel Kenney

Kade M. Koeppen

Jacob R. Loebs

Keiran S. McStravick

Shawn M. Stonecipher

Isabella J. Stowell

Each graduate earned a Firefighter 1 Certificate and completed an Accredited Regional Training Program through the California State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We’re incredibly proud of these cadets. They’ve demonstrated the grit, heart, and discipline it takes to serve on the front lines of public safety,” said Brad Deeds, Dean of Workforce Development and Instruction.

Regional Collaboration

The LTCC Fire Academy is powered by strong partnerships with regional fire agencies, including:

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

North Tahoe Fire Protection District

Eastern Alpine Fire/Rescue

CAL FIRE Amador–El Dorado Unit

New Public Safety Training Complex

Beginning with the Class of 2027, LTCC’s fire academy cadets will train in a new, state-of-the- art Public Safety Training Complex on campus. The training complex represents an important investment in the region’s emergency response capabilities and workforce development. The facility will bolster the training of public safety personnel while strengthening the local economy through expanded professional training opportunities in forestry, fire, and emergency medical services.

For more information on the LTCC Fire Academy and how to enroll, please visit http://www.ltcc.edu/fire .