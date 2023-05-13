Twilight & Rust art gallery celebrates grand opening this weekend

Cosmic Lone Juniper

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new art gallery, Twilight & Rust , is opening its doors this weekend in South Lake Tahoe.

The gallery, that features a curated selection of contemporary art that explores the themes of twilight and rust, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.

The gallery’s name is inspired by the idea of the twilight hour, when the sun is setting and the world is bathed in a warm, golden light.

“Just after the swell of color at sunrise and just before the sun peaks over the horizon to cast its first rays there is a rust hue to everything as the world breaks into dawn,” said part owner Jon Thompson who has been selling art work in the basin for 12 years.

Thompson recounted overnight missions snowshoeing to peaks to photograph extraordinary imagery with business partner and friend Robert Cole including Tahoe sunsets, Milky Way and breathtaking sunrises during which the idea of a joint venture began as a seedling.

“Things aligned for just that to happen recently and we are extremely excited to open our doors to the public and hopefully send folks out the door smiling from their experience in our gallery,” Thompson said.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibition will feature the work of Cole and Thompson, artists who explore the themes of twilight and rust in their work, all found on display at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Suite 32.