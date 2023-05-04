Two-day Comic Con coming to Tahoe Event Center in September
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Event Center in Stateline will be playing host to the Lake Tahoe Comic Con September 23-24.
Guests attending the event can expect to participate in cosplay contests, guest panels and meet celebrity guests.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, and start at $16 for Sunday and $19 for Saturday. Guests can purchase a two-day pass for $30.
The Lake Tahoe Comic Con already has three confirmed celebrity guests planning to attend this year’s event, including Mark Dodson, C. Andrew Nelson and Alan Fernandes, all of which have had involvement in the Star Wars Series.
Mark Dodson is an American actor who voiced Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and provided various voices for Ewoks: The Battle for Endor and Star Wars: Episode VIIThe Force Awakens. He is best known as the voice of the eponymous creatures in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch.
C. Andrew Nelson is most notable for having played the role of Darth Vader for Lucasfilm since 1994. His appearances as Vader include LucasArts’ Star Wars: Dark Forces and Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire games, the Special Edition of the original Star Wars trilogy, commercials, print ads, TV shows, and magazine covers.
Alan Fernandes portrayed a Tusken Raider in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope according to fan site Planet Dagobah and assisted the elephant Mardji, who portrayed a bantha.
Guests can expect an amateur cosplay contest (adults on Saturday, kids on Sunday), vendors, costumes and more.
For more information on becoming a vendor, sponsor or staying up to date on what celebrity guests are attending the event, visit https://laketahoecon.com/contact-us.
