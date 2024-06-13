Two deceased in plane crash near Luther Pass
ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, June 13 around 1 a.m., Alpine County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of an overdue aircraft. The aircraft’s GPS transponder was plotting in the Willow Creek area near Luther Pass. Deputies responded and located a crashed single engine aircraft adjacent to Willow Creek Road. The aircraft had two individuals on board. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.
Alpine County Sheriff’s Deputies are handling the coroner’s investigation. The NTSB, FAA, and USFS were notified and responded to handle their respective investigations. Identification of the two decedents will be withheld at this time until proper notification to next of kin have been made. This investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.