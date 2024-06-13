Two deceased in plane crash near Luther Pass

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, June 13 around 1 a.m., Alpine County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of an overdue aircraft. The aircraft’s GPS transponder was plotting in the Willow Creek area near Luther Pass. Deputies responded and located a crashed single engine aircraft adjacent to Willow Creek Road. The aircraft had two individuals on board. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Deputies are handling the coroner’s investigation. The NTSB, FAA, and USFS were notified and responded to handle their respective investigations. Identification of the two decedents will be withheld at this time until proper notification to next of kin have been made. This investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.