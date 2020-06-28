Two Douglas residents reported with coronavirus after trip to Texas

A Douglas man and woman in their 20s were reported to have coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Texas.

Two more Douglas women were added to the list of active cases on Saturday, bringing the county to 25 active cases and 62 recoveries since the first report on March 18. One of the women was in her 40s with a connection to a previous case while the other was in her 60s with no known connection.

The number of active Douglas cases has more than tripled since the beginning of June when it was only seven.

On June 1 there were 32 total cases.

The Stateline area new cases have doubled in the last couple of days and there have been six cases overall. The Zephyr Cove area has had two cases, a number that hasn’t changed in a while.

Many of Douglas’s current active cases were reported over the past week with 13 cases since June 21.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, also covers Lyon and Storey counties. In all four counties, the number of active cases are up to 82 active cases and 319 total since mid-March. A half dozen people are in the hospital. Carson and Lyon have experienced seven deaths attributable to the virus.

On Wednesday, 237 people without symptoms of the virus were tested at Douglas High School. Each of the drive-through testing sessions are open to residents of all four counties, so not all of those tested at Douglas High are necessarily Douglas residents.

Another testing session will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Carson High School. Testing will return to Douglas High School from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

For the third time in the last four days, Washoe County active cases grew to the highest they’ve ever been.There were 61 cases reported Saturday and 16 recoveries bringing the active case count to 851.

There are 75 residents hospitalized and 74 virus-related deaths have been reported.

Incline Village has had 31 cases and seven remain active as of Saturday.

Washoe County has had 2,573 cases overall.

The last information from El Dorado County was reported Thursday where five new cases were announced, but just one of those were in the Lake Tahoe region.

The Tahoe region has had 80 cases overall, more than half the county’s total of 158.

There are 41 active cases, including one resident hospitalized in the intensive care unit. There have been no deaths reported.