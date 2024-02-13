‘Two guys using fentanyl’ makes a scene in Tahoe day after quadruple overdose

The interim manager took a few snaps during the two hours that emergency services were on scene.

Provided Kat Clevenger

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Just after 11 a.m. a man with “no shoes or shirt” ran across Lake Tahoe Blvd wearing only shorts, according to one witness.

Moments later they were seen running back across the street.

“Five cops showed up and then the individual ran back across the street to the liquor store, two fire trucks and an ambulance showed up too.” Kat Clevenger, manager of the Heidi’s restaurant across the street said the employees watched “on and off” for almost two hours.

“We could see them doing CPR and holding up an IV bag,” said Clevenger and added the police officers were wearing face masks while they were searching the truck, “Made us think of fentanyl.”

The interim manager took a few snaps during the two hours that emergency services were on scene. Provided Kat Clevenger

According to South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist, “two guys were using fentanyl in a truck in a parking lot, one had too much, was reversed with Narcan and is fine.”

The attention grabbing ordeal happened just one day after four individuals overdosed in what the city called a “drug related incident”. Carlquist told the Tribune that this is unrelated to yesterday’s incident.

While this overdose didn’t end in another fatality the timing is drawing speculation from the community and officials.

“There was another overdose reported on Skyline Drive, around the same time the one on Ski Run was reported,” Lt. Jeff Roberson told the Tribune and added, “we were hoping there would be clear evidence of linkage to a single source but we didn’t get any clear evidence of the source. This is still an ongoing investigation as we work on the death of the four over on Roger Avenue.”

The ongoing investigation is regional with the El Dorado County District attorney and Sheriff’s office following up on new leads coming in.

Individuals with any information about the events is asked to email cybertips@cityofslt.us .