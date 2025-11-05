Two hikers rescued off Mount Rose

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A rescue off Mount Rose on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Provided / NLTFPD

MOUNT ROSE, Nev. – The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is reminding backcountry users of the dangers of trails this time of year after two separate hikers were rescued from Mount Rose on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Units responded to the Ophir Creek drainage earlier in the day for an injured hiker. The NLTFPD crew along with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue provided medical care and safely extricated the person from the backcountry for transport to a local hospital.

Later that evening, NLTFPD units were dispatched to the Mount Rose Summit Trail for a distressed hiker. The team assisted the hiker back to their vehicle without further incident.

“NLTFPD reminds all backcountry users that trail conditions are changing rapidly,” the district said, “with snow and ice now present in many areas. Please use caution, wear proper footwear, and carry essentials to stay safe in varying conditions.”