Two hour delay for Incline Village schools Tuesday

The foyer at Incline High School.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – There is a two-hour delayed start today for Incline Village schools. Winter bus stops are in effect.

Washoe County School District made the changes because the snow has created hazardous weather and road conditions.

The district asks motorists to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school, using different routes, and possibly walking in the street.

Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.