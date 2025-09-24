Two men sentenced for resisting South Tahoe officers in separate incidents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Jeffery Thomas Locklin and Gabriel Lee Strong have been sentenced to 32 months in state prison after resisting arrest in two separate incidents involving South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers.

The incident involving Strong occurred on July 26 of this year. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a local restaurant on reports of someone, later identified as Strong, throwing a water bottle at an employee. It is also reported he was punching the business owner at one point. Officers detained Strong upon arrival. While trying to place Strong in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, he refused to put his legs inside and kicked officers in the arms and chest multiple times. While in the back of the vehicle, Strong proceeded to threaten to kill the officers and their family members.

On Sept. 11, 2024, South Lake Tahoe Police officers responded to the area near Ross for a shoplifting suspect with a description that matched Locklin’s. Officers made contact with Locklin near the bus stop. As officers tried to detain him in handcuffs, Locklin told them he was going to run and fought the officers. At one point during the fight, he went to the ground and tried to grab one of the officer’s firearms. Another officer was able to detain him and take him to jail.

The sentencing for both Locklin and Strong occurred on Monday, Sept. 15, in the El Dorado County Superior Court before the Honorable Judge Michael J. McLaughlin, according to an El Dorado County District Attorney announcement on Friday, Sept. 19. Following the sentencing, Locklin and Strong were ordered to be taken immediately to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On Aug. 8, both had pled no contest in separate cases to felony charges of resisting an executive officer.

Both admitted to prior convictions for serious or violent felonies.