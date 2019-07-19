New principal takes charge of Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe schools

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A new principal has been hired to run both George Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools.

Former Carlin Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Shawn Lear said he is busy moving his family back to western Nevada.

Lear worked for the Elko County School District for a year.

Carlin is a K-12 school that fits with the situation at the two Lake Tahoe schools, which are located on Warrior Way.

Superintendent Teri White said the district is looking for a vice principal for the schools.

The Lake Tahoe schools have been shedding students as parents have sought educational opportunities in South Lake Tahoe or in private schools.

In May parents turned out to protest after they thought Whittell and Zephyr Cove would be merged into a single building.

Lear isn’t a stranger to Lake Tahoe. He received his master’s degree in secondary education from Sierra Nevada College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Life Pacific College. He taught advance placement in Washoe County for nine years and was dean of students at Billinghurst Middle School in Reno and assistant principal of operations at Nevada Connections Academy.

According to his LinkedIn page, he also has performed in a classic rock cover band.