Two-score temblors rattle middle of Lake Tahoe

Provided

A swarm of nearly 40 earthquakes centered in the middle of Lake Tahoe started around 7 a.m. Saturday July 20, and lasted about 24 hours.

According to the Nevada Seismology Lab, the peak was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Around two-dozen people reported feeling the earthquake, mostly from around the Lake.

The most recent, a .08 magnitude, occurred at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

Most earthquakes below the 3.0 magnitude aren’t detectable by people.

There are three active faults along the bottom of Lake Tahoe, but most of the earthquakes appear to be centered over the Stateline Fault.

All three run parallel to the Genoa Fault located along the base of the Carson Range.

According to a research paper prepared by the California Geological Survey, the West Tahoe Fault that runs along the western side of the Lake is the most likely to spur a tsunami should it shift during an earthquake.