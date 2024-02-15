Two South Tahoe High soccer players sign to colleges

South Tahoe High School soccer players, Molly Adams and Sydney Irwin, sign to colleges on Friday, Feb. 2.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Players from both ends of the South Tahoe soccer field have been coveted by colleges. Forward Sydney Irwin and goalkeeper Molly Adams have signed to colleges on scholarships.

Irwin has signed a letter of intent to play at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. The striker was the league lead scorer in 2022 with 22 goals and eight assists. She was the Second Team All State player in both 2022 and 2023. Irwin led the team as captain and lead scorer with 11 goals and 12 assists last season and achieved team Co-MVP.

In front of the net, goalkeeper Adams has signed to the University of New Mexico. The 2023 team captain was a First Team All State player in both 2022 and 2023. She was also chosen as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. In 2021 and 2022, she was Nevada’s player with the fewest goals scored against. In 2021 players were only able to score six goals against the keeper in 18 games. And in 2022, only 10 goals were scored against Adams in 22 games.

Both players signed letters of intent on National Signing Day on Friday, Feb. 2 at the high school.