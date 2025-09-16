Two Tahoe hikers rescued on Flagpole Peak

Two Lake Tahoe locals were rescued Sept. 13 after becoming stranded on the steep rock slabs of Flagpole Peak.

The hikers were unable to ascend or descend safely, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The agency deployed its Search and Rescue Technical Rope Team and helicopter ECHO-1 to reach the pair.

ECHO-1 conducted a hoist operation to lift both hikers to safety.

Deputies reminded hikers venturing into difficult terrain to have a plan and be prepared to retrace their route.