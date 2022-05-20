Two-thirds of Bently holdings hit market, including $55 million Tahoe estate

Several Bently Enterprises properties are being listed for sale along with the Distillery and all the ranch property.

Included in the sale is 12,500 acres of the Bently Ranch across a half dozen locations, 904-acre Longfield, 1,500-acre Kirman Tract, the 1,900-acre Buckeye Creek Ranch and the 5,800 Pine Nut Creek Ranch, along with 75 separate lots consisting of 8,000 acres.

At Lake Tahoe, the 4.85-acre Wovoka estate with 336 feet of Lake Tahoe frontage is also for sale.

Bently Enterprises and its subsidiaries are selling the remaining 43,000 acres of their 60,000-plus acre holdings.

More than half of the remaining real estate is located in Douglas County, where the company is currently the largest private landowner.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting just the Bently Ranch property and Wovoka are being sold for $155 million. The Wovoka estate, a roughly 11,000-square-foot waterfront compound on approximately 5 acres in Glenbrook, will be on the market for $55 million, the Journal reported.

Over the past year, Bently has been selling smaller properties across the county.

Moana Nursery is proposing an outlet in Carson Valley on the Bently parcel on the former Milky Way Farm.

The parcel was one of 19 the Bentlys sold over the past year.

According to a search on the Douglas County Recorders Office web site, the Bentlys sold at least 727 acres of land for around $3.97 million since last spring.

Most of those parcels are located in the Pine Nuts, but one is the site of Dressler Flats, which is under construction at the north entrance to the Gardnerville Ranchos.

In March, The Record-Courier reported that the Heritage Distillery in the old Minden Mill and the ranch were going on the market.

The tasting room closed, but the distillery will continue work through the end of the year as a buyer is sought for the property a spokesman said.

Last month, the Bently name was removed from the signs on either side of the distillery, which dominates downtown Minden.