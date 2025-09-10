Two-time Olympic Champion Jamie Anderson returns to competition 

Park City, UT — Two-time Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding icon Jamie Anderson announced her official return to World Cup competition in an interview with NBC. After stepping away from competition to focus on family and personal projects, Anderson is back, this time with two young daughters by her side, as she sets her sights on qualifying for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential riders in snowboarding history, Anderson returns with renewed energy and perspective, ready to rejoin the international stage as part of the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team.

A Legendary Career

Anderson first made history at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games, becoming the inaugural women’s Olympic slopestyle gold medalist. Four years later, she not only defended her slopestyle Olympic gold medal in PyeongChang but showcased her versatility by adding a big air Olympic silver medal to her resume.

In addition to her Olympic-level success, Anderson is the most decorated woman in X Games history with 21 medals in just 23 appearances. She’s also a five-time ESPY Female Action Sports Award winner, has 11 career World Cup wins and is a two-time FIS World Championship medalist.

Snowboard Slopestyle 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea

Photo: Sarah Brunson/U.S. Ski & Snowboard

A New Chapter: Motherhood and Beyond

Anderson has spent the past few years embracing family life and creative projects, including Great Alaskan Adventure , a backcountry film project created with her fiancé, Tyler Nicholson, documenting their journey as new parents exploring untamed terrain with daughter Misty Rose, born in March 2023, in tow. The two welcomed a second daughter, Nova Sky, in April 2025.

With an uncanny ability to transfer contest-winning precision into unpredictable terrain, Anderson took third place in the 2024 Natural Selection final—proving she could still compete at the highest level of snowboarding.

Her return is fueled not only by unfinished business on the competition stage, but also by the chance to redefine what’s possible for women—and mothers—in elite sport. “I feel excited to have the opportunity to return and hopefully inspire other women and mothers that we can do it,” Anderson told NBC in an interview announcing her comeback. “Some people say coming back as a mother gives you an extra superpower, so we’ll see how that plays out.”

Nonprofit Work

Anderson’s achievements extend beyond the podium. She has played a pivotal role in progressing women’s snowboarding, notably hosting “Enjoy Woodward” with longtime resort partner Woodward to provide female riders in the Tahoe area with the tools and encouragement needed to break into the sport.

She is also the founder of the Jamie Anderson Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth in action sports by providing equipment, financial aid and access to mountain experiences. Since its creation, the foundation has helped thousands of children and families break down barriers to snowboarding and other outdoor activities.

In addition, Anderson has partnered with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advocate for environmental sustainability and climate change awareness.

Looking To Milano Cortina

With eyes set on the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Anderson is poised to showcase once again the talent and style that have earned her a reputation as a legend in snowboarding. Now, with her family in tow, Anderson returns to the sport with a renewed sense of joy and excitement in rediscovering her love for competing on the world’s biggest stage.

With only two months remaining before the next Olympic qualifier, Anderson joins the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team in New Zealand for an on-snow training camp.

