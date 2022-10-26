 Two vehicle collision closes highway 50 during rush-hour | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Two vehicle collision closes highway 50 during rush-hour

News News |

Ashleigh Goodwin / agoodwin@tahoedailytribune.com

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Lake Tahoe Boulevard at Wildwood resulting in closures of both east-bound lanes of traffic which have since been reopened.

Crews work to clean up the remnants of the collision.
Provided/South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue

According to officials No patients were transported and no injuries sustained but traffic was diverted for a time while clean up took place of debris and hazardous materials.

Crews work to clean up the hazardous materials from the collision.
Provided/South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue
More Like This, Tap A Topic
newssouth shore
Crime & Fire
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.