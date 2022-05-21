Ty Cobb’s former Tahoe estate back on market for $12.75 million

The lakefront lodge sits on .87 acres and has 3,596-square-feet.

Provided/Peter Tye

GLENBROOK, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe estate once owned by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb was recently put back on the market.

The lakefront property in Glenbrook, Nevada located on .87 acres on Tahoe’s lakefront is being sold for $12.75 million by Chase International.

Built in 1938 and extensively remodeled, this lakefront lodge features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,597-square-feet. The lodge has retained its classic design and offers stunning views of the Sierra and Lake Tahoe.

“Ty Cobb created the Lake Tahoe hideaway just a few years after his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Sue Lowe, president of Chase International and co-listing agent with Star Brooks. “The moment you step into the estate you will appreciate the same tranquil environment that Cobb enjoyed for many years.”

The lakefront lodge emanates a bygone era captured through its archetypical mountain lodge design and its private and pristine setting.

The private estate has a cobblestone driveway, natural landscaping, and a safe-harbor style beach and lakefront that is complete with a permitted buoy.

The great room is wrapped with Knotty Pine from floor to its vaulted ceiling and complemented with a massive rock-wrapped wood-burning fireplace. The natural flow of the open floor plan continues into the gourmet kitchen and dining area, all mirrored with west-facing lake views and access to the estate’s sunny decks and expansive landscaped backyard.

A lakefront media family room completes this property’s ideal design for a vacation escape or year-round opportunity to live the mountain lake lifestyle.

For more information, contact Brooks at 530-318-5818 or email sbrooks@chaseInternational.com .

Source: Chase International