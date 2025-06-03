U.S. 50 daytime lane reductions in Stateline begin June 8 as part of Highway Repaving Project

STATELINE, Nev. – Motorists are advised to leave extra travel time as additional daytime lane reductions and shifts take place the week of June 8 on the U.S. 50 South Lake Tahoe Stateline casino corridor as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation highway repaving project.

Since construction began in April, overnight single-lane closures have taken place in the Stateline area.

NEW DAYTIME LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

Beginning June 8 through June 13, drivers will see additional daytime lane reductions and shifts as crews remove the aging roadway surface and place the first round of new highway pavement between the Nevada-California state line and Lake Parkway.

The additional daytime lane closure will allow for a safer work zone as crews begin roadway reconstruction.

U.S. 50 will remain reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 beginning at 8 p.m. June 8 through the morning of June 13 between the Nevada-California state line and Lake Parkway.

Work zone lane closures will routinely shift through the area as crews progress with paving. Motorists are reminded to leave extra travel time and drive attentively and slowly through the changing lane configurations.

Access to businesses will be continuously maintained, but certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as roadway excavation takes place in the area.

Drivers should leave extra travel time to drive through the work zone, and are recommended to detour around the area when possible.

CONTINUING WEEKDAY OVERNIGHT LANE/RAMP CLOSURES

Motorists should anticipate the following traffic changes between April through October 2025, and again April through October 2026:

Single lane closures will take place Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon on sections of U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

A minimum of one lane in each direction will stay open at all times.

Speeds will be reduced to 35mph through work zones

While access to businesses and residences will be continuously maintained in most areas, certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as roadway excavation takes place in the immediate area. Steel plates and earthwork will then be used after excavation to reestablish side street access

Drivers can anticipate moderate travel delays through the work zone

Lane reductions will not take place during major holidays or special events

Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change

Intermittent sidewalk closures will take place in the casino corridor, with pedestrian access remaining available

The resurfacing will not reduce the number of highway lanes and will not include major turn lane or intersection reconfigurations.

The project will resurface just over 13 miles of U.S. 50 from the Spooner Summit Trailhead near the U.S. 50/State Route 28 intersection to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

Three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt.

Between Spooner Summit and Glenbrook, two double yellow lines in the median will create a two-foot separation between traffic directions to reduce potential head-on crashes and enhance safety.

To also help reduce cross-over crashes, centerline rumble strips will be placed between Spooner Pass and Glenbrook and other select areas to help alert and correct drivers who may unintentionally leave their lane.

Certain sections of roadside guardrail will also be replaced or upgraded to concrete barrier rail to enhance safety.

Existing asphalt curbs will be replaced with concrete curbing to better withstand winter snow removal activities.

Drainage improvements will reduce roadway water ponding.

A fiber optic trunk line will also be installed to expand NDOT’s communications network, connect intelligent transportation systems, and provide a pathway for other communications services.

Many sections of the highway haven’t been fully resurfaced since 2007. The resurfacing will provide a smoother, safer drive for the approximately 26,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of highway daily.

NDOT has gathered public and stakeholder feedback to develop the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The plan develops priorities and concepts as a blueprint for future additional improvements to enhance highway safety and mobility.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.