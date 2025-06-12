U.S. 50 daytime lane reductions in Stateline end Thursday; highway repaving to continue through 2026

STATELINE, Nev. – As part of a continuing highway repaving project, NDOT is nearing completion of a marathon week of repaving of U.S. 50 at Stateline, Tahoe. The marathon paving is part of a two-year highway repaving and improvement project scheduled to last through October 2026.

U.S. 50 has been reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 since this past Sunday, June 8 as crews resurface the highway between the Nevada-California state line and Lake Parkway. Crews removed the old roadway surface which hadn’t been fully resurfaced since 1997, and placed approximately 3,000 tons of new asphalt.

Through Thursday, June 12, traffic control will remain as crews place temporary new roadway striping. Then, during the week of Sunday, June 30, drivers will again see overnight lane reductions and traffic switches in the area as crews return to place a thin protective layer over the new asphalt pavement.

After U.S. 50 opens to two lanes in each direction at Stateline on Thursday afternoon, NDOT reminds motorists to anticipate additional single lane reductions for resurfacing of other sections of U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

Motorists should anticipate the following traffic changes through October 2025, and again in April through October 2026:

Single lane closures will take place Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon on sections of U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

A minimum of one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Speeds will be reduced to 35mph through work zones

While access to businesses and residences will be continuously maintained in most areas, certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as roadway excavation takes place in the immediate area. Steel plates and earthwork will then be used after excavation to reestablish side street access

Drivers can anticipate moderate travel delays through the work zone

Lane reductions will not take place during major holidays or special events

The construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change

Intermittent sidewalk closures will take place in the casino corridor, with pedestrian access remaining available

This resurfacing project does not reduce the number of highway lanes and does not include major turn lane or intersection reconfigurations.

The project will resurface just over 13 miles of U.S. 50 from the Spooner Summit Trailhead near the U.S. 50/State Route 28 intersection to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

Three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt.

Between Spooner Summit and Glenbrook, two sets of double yellow lines in the median will create a two-foot separation between traffic directions to reduce potential head-on crashes and enhance safety.

To also help reduce cross-over crashes, centerline rumble strips will be placed between Spooner Pass and Glenbrook and other select areas to help alert and correct drivers who may unintentionally leave their lane.

Certain sections of roadside guardrail will also be replaced or upgraded to concrete barrier rail to enhance safety.

Existing asphalt curbs will be replaced with concrete curbing to better withstand winter snow removal activities.

Drainage improvements will reduce water ponding on the roadway.

A fiber optic trunk line will also be installed to expand NDOT’s communications network, connect intelligent transportation systems, and provide a pathway for other communications services.

The resurfacing will provide a smoother, safer drive for the approximately 26,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of highway daily.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.